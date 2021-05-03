Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.62 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.23. 123,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,538. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,727 shares of company stock worth $12,192,288 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.