Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.38 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.15-0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,158,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,151. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LLNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.32.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

