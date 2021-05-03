LINKA Market Capitalization Hits $3.68 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $622,650.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.83 or 0.00889601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.15 or 0.09400389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00098755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00045753 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

