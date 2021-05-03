Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LIQDQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,271. Liquid Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Liquid Holdings Group Company Profile

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

