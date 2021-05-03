Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Livent reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

LTHM stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -200.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Livent by 11.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

