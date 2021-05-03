LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Raised to $55.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective upped by Truist from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

