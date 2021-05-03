LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Raised to $55.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective upped by Truist from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $49.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.