Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.43.

L opened at C$68.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.52. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$23.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

