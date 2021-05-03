London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNSTY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $25.88 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

