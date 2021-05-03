Loop Capital Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of WDC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

