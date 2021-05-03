Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $196.25 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.