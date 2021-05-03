Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce $5.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

