LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.01 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $13,069.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,176.37 or 1.00336531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $817.36 or 0.01409698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.00551104 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.00359047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00217750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,224,631 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,398 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.