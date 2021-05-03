Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $80.00 at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $56.20 on Monday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

