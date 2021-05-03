LYNC Network (LYNC) Price Reaches $1.44 on Exchanges

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. LYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $538.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00276466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $646.04 or 0.01102106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.28 or 0.00720387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,550.95 or 0.99884119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LYNC Network Coin Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

