MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

MTSI stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners L P lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,065,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,943,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

