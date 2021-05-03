Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,035 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Macy’s worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

