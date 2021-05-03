Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 25.9% in April

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MCN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,949. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

