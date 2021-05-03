MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. On average, analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

