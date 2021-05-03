Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $79,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $555.08 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.38 and a 200-day moving average of $486.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

