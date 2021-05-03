Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 270.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269,901 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $113,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $335.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.83. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.97 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

