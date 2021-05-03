Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,708 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 515.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 402,730 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,184,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,675,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USIG opened at $59.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.