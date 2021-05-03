Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $107.91 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Norfolk Southern worth $107,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $283.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $287.43. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

