Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $92.60 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,983,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $92,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in EQT by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of EQT by 412.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 317,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

