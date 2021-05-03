Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 93,912 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $54,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 87.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Total stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

