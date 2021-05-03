ManTech International (MANT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. On average, analysts expect ManTech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MANT opened at $85.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

