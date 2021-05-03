Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.84 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

