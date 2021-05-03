MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits Market Cap of $24.21 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 39% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $24.21 million and $1.59 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00278627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.24 or 0.01175780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00734504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.33 or 0.99853820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

