MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Update

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 610,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.87. 578,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.