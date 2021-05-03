MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

MarineMax stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 13,690.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

