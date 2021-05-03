Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

