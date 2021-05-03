Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) COO R. Lee Cunningham Sells 1,139 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VAC opened at $177.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,170,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.