Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Martinrea International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

TSE:MRE opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.65%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.