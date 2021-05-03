Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $128.84. 182,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

