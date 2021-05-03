Masonite International (DOOR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $126.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

