Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $382.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.01 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $379.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

