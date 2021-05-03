Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $382.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $263.01 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

