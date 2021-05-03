Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.85.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average of $345.66. Mastercard has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.