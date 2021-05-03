Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 195.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $155.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.64.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

