Mathes Company Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after buying an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 236,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

