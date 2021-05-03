Mathes Company Inc. Sells 1,603 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $614.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,249. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $604.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.38 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.