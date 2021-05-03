Mathes Company Inc. Sells 48,499 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,499 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 687,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735,643. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

