Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MATX traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens lowered Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Matson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

