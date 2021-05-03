Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Matson stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $660,239. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Matson by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

