Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $28.50

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.53.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,146.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

