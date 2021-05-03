McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

MCFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

MCFE stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

