McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $92,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $237.02. 72,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

