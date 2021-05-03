McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 213 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

VTI traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,915. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

