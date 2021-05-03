McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $207,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 237,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,824,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $132.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.