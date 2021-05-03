McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $249,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,273. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

