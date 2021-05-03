Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Update

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MTL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

